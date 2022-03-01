Analysts Anticipate IsoPlexis Corp (NASDAQ:ISO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect IsoPlexis Corp (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) to announce $5.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for IsoPlexis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.41 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.50 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that IsoPlexis will report full year sales of $17.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.13 million to $17.21 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $25.97 million, with estimates ranging from $25.46 million to $26.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IsoPlexis.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut IsoPlexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on IsoPlexis from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on IsoPlexis in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on IsoPlexis in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,579,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Northpond Ventures LLC purchased a new stake in IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,920,000. 37.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IsoPlexis stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.84. 101,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,644. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.10. IsoPlexis has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $16.95.

IsoPlexis Company Profile

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

