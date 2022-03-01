Analysts Anticipate Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.48 Million

Analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) to post $64.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.66 million and the lowest is $57.90 million. Inspire Medical Systems reported sales of $40.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will report full year sales of $324.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $321.90 million to $330.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $424.72 million, with estimates ranging from $399.90 million to $449.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Inspire Medical Systems.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.60 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.60.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $244.06 on Tuesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $159.18 and a one year high of $286.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.02 and a 200-day moving average of $236.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.46 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 3,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $864,174.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,397,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,398 shares of company stock valued at $8,604,364. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

