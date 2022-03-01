Analysts Anticipate First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) will report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.44. First Hawaiian posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $178.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.41 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Compass Point downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 141.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the third quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of FHB stock opened at $29.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.12. First Hawaiian has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $31.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.73%.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

