Analysts Anticipate Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) will post $1.85 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.96 billion. Continental Resources posted sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full-year sales of $7.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.09 billion to $8.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $8.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business’s revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLR. StockNews.com lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.48.

NYSE CLR traded up $3.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $55.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,909,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,702. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.26 and a 200 day moving average of $47.03. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $60.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 20.18%.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Harold Hamm purchased 117,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,070,476.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

