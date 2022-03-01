Analysts Anticipate Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) to Post -$0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $1.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 215.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AUPH shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

In related news, Director Jill Leversage bought 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.04 per share, with a total value of $32,064.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 717.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AUPH traded down $4.27 on Tuesday, reaching $11.97. The stock had a trading volume of 34,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474,781. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $33.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

