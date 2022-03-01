Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Holdings Lifted by Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 48.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,317,754,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189,157 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,301,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,168 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,427,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,571 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,423,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth about $386,491,000. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $771,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADI has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.60.

ADI traded down $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184,707. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.25 and a 12 month high of $191.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.60%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

