Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.450-$0.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.60 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.14. 11,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,823. Amkor Technology has a fifty-two week low of $18.04 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.53.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

Separately, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $594,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.77, for a total transaction of $113,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,380,400 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,709,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,277,000 after buying an additional 408,459 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,774,000 after buying an additional 878,500 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 527,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,074,000 after purchasing an additional 21,019 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 723.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,148,000 after purchasing an additional 430,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 212,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 124,267 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

