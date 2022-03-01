Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Raised to $202.00 at Mizuho

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Mizuho from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.81% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Amgen from $228.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amgen from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.12.
Shares of Amgen stock opened at $226.48 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.71 and a 200-day moving average of $218.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $127.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $261.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 678 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 932 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.
