Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Amerigo Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

TSE:ARG opened at C$1.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$286.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89. Amerigo Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.85 and a 52-week high of C$1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.55.

In related news, insider Luzich Partners LLC sold 355,700 shares of Amerigo Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.64, for a total transaction of C$583,348.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,546,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,856,752. Also, Director Robert Gayton sold 50,000 shares of Amerigo Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.64, for a total value of C$82,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,504 shares in the company, valued at C$441,986.56. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,211,700 shares of company stock worth $1,950,822.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

