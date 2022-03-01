Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Plans $0.02 Dividend

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0236 per share on Monday, March 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of ARREF opened at $1.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10. Amerigo Resources has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $224.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amerigo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is engaged in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates. The company was founded by Klaus Zeitle on January 23, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

