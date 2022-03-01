American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,334,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,112,721,000 after acquiring an additional 157,675 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,538,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,261,155,000 after acquiring an additional 179,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Tower by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,272,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,222,000 after acquiring an additional 900,101 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of American Tower by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,229,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,122,653,000 after acquiring an additional 227,697 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,986,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,173,000 after acquiring an additional 402,767 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $226.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.45. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.39 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.06%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $294.00 to $279.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.07.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total transaction of $394,574.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,276 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.