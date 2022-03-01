American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

American National Bankshares has raised its dividend by 2.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. American National Bankshares has a payout ratio of 35.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American National Bankshares to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ AMNB opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. American National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $40.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.43 and a 200-day moving average of $36.41. The company has a market capitalization of $416.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.08.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.27. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 37.26%. Analysts predict that American National Bankshares will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded American National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised American National Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in American National Bankshares by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in American National Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in American National Bankshares by 10.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in American National Bankshares by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 37.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

