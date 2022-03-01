American International Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $10,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Landstar System during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,603,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in Landstar System by 13.9% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 67.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 101.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Landstar System by 21.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Landstar System news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari bought 2,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $154.41 on Tuesday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.24 and a 12 month high of $188.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.12. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

LSTR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.60.

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

