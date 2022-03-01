American International Group Inc. Trims Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,273 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $11,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 4.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,187,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,519,000 after buying an additional 147,434 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the third quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Semtech during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,932,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Semtech by 209.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 35,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 24,060 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Semtech by 36.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Semtech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $69.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Semtech Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.97 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $194.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $903,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,259 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

