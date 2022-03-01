American International Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

American International Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,291 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,767 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $11,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 12.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,802,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,903 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 837.8% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 768,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,717,000 after purchasing an additional 686,300 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 99.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 942,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,351,000 after purchasing an additional 469,525 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 71.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,890,000 after purchasing an additional 340,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth $12,918,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Synovus Financial news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin S. Blair acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.49 per share, with a total value of $150,319.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNV opened at $52.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.46. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.42 and a 52-week high of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 36.15%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.

SNV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

