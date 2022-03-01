American International Group Inc. Sells 6,812 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 188,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,812 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $10,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Teradata in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Teradata by 341.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Teradata during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teradata by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $49.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.12. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $37.05 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.58 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TDC shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Teradata from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total transaction of $2,000,174.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total value of $181,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Profile (Get Rating)

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.