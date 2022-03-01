American International Group Inc. Sells 4,176 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,176 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Post were worth $11,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Post by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Post by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Post by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Post by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its stake in Post by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.38 per share, with a total value of $158,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POST. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.60.

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $105.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 119.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.72 and its 200 day moving average is $107.66. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.76 and a 52 week high of $118.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Post had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 1.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

