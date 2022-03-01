American International Group Inc. Sells 3,577 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,577 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $10,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Nucor by 28.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $131.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.44. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.46 and a fifty-two week high of $134.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.93 and a 200-day moving average of $110.96.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 16.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.55%.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

