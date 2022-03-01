American International Group Inc. Sells 17,652 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,056 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 17,652 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $10,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 29.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 21.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.60.

NYSE LPX opened at $71.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.23 and a 200 day moving average of $67.26. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.74 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 100.29%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

