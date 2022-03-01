American International Group Inc. Sells 1,325 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

American International Group Inc. cut its position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Coherent worth $10,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Coherent by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coherent by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coherent by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Coherent by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Coherent by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherent alerts:

NASDAQ:COHR opened at $264.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Coherent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.82 and a fifty-two week high of $270.99. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.34 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.27.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.55. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. On average, analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.00.

About Coherent (Get Rating)

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.