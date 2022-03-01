American International Group Inc. Sells 1,076 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $10,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 714.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,941,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702,889 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,817,000 after acquiring an additional 910,709 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17,574.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 354,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,968,000 after acquiring an additional 352,723 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $68,144,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,533.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 289,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,031,000 after acquiring an additional 271,935 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STZ opened at $215.62 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.35 and a 12 month high of $258.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -718.73, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -310.00%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $254.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.17.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

