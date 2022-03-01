American International Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $10,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 17,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 38,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock opened at $106.28 on Tuesday. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.92 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.26.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.18. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $161,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.17.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

