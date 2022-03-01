American International Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

American International Group Inc. decreased its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 603,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,630 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $11,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MAT. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mattel by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,047,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,848,000 after buying an additional 1,084,357 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Mattel by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,794,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,168,000 after purchasing an additional 26,839 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Mattel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 40.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,246,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,045,000 after acquiring an additional 355,724 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 9.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 199,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 16,481 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mattel news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $220,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,268,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $25.71. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.44.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 16.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

