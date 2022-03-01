American International Group Inc. Has $11.57 Million Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,243 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $11,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IRDM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,298,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,738,000 after acquiring an additional 139,055 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Iridium Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $737,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 7.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 75,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 11.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $486,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $39.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -565.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.96. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $48.95.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.11 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

