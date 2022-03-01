American International Group Inc. Has $11.33 Million Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 489,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,792 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $11,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Old Republic International by 130.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 105,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 59,907 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Old Republic International by 3.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,056,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,432,000 after purchasing an additional 38,792 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Old Republic International during the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ORI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $45,146.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ORI opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.08. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.81. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $27.19.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

Old Republic International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

