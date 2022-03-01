American International Group Inc. Has $10.75 Million Stock Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

American International Group Inc. cut its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,816 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Stericycle worth $10,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 212.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1,369.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. 97.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRCL. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

SRCL stock opened at $58.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of -188.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.53 and a 200-day moving average of $62.87. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.25 and a 12-month high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $657.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.25 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

