American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) Short Interest Update

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the January 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFINP opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.64. American Finance Trust has a one year low of $24.99 and a one year high of $27.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.4688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Finance Trust stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP – Get Rating ) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Finance Trust were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

American Finance Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

