American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP) Short Interest Update

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.3% from the January 31st total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of NASDAQ:AFINP opened at $25.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.64. American Finance Trust has a one year low of $24.99 and a one year high of $27.85.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a $0.4688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%.
American Finance Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.
