American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Lifted to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $8.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.04.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $9.26 on Monday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $13.06. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 308.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.11.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 117,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 354,340 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.