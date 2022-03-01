American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.46.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAL. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.29. 50,249,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,656,363. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.64. American Airlines Group has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.86) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 71.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.