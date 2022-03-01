Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Lifted to “Neutral” at UBS Group

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $168.00 target price on the health services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amedisys from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amedisys from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised Amedisys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Amedisys from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $160.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.78. Amedisys has a 12-month low of $122.12 and a 12-month high of $292.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $145.76.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $559.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.18 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMED. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after buying an additional 43,844 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 157.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,895,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 341.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,374,000 after buying an additional 102,246 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 7.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,378,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 1.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,089,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

