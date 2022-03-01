Amedeo Felisa Buys 3,000 Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML) Stock

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (LON:AML – Get Rating) insider Amedeo Felisa purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 947 ($12.71) per share, for a total transaction of £28,410 ($38,118.88).

LON AML opened at GBX 1,023 ($13.73) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -3.65. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 897.80 ($12.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,262 ($30.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,236.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,562.31.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.91) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($24.15) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.81) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,300 ($30.86).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

