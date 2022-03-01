Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 43.15% from the stock’s current price.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ambarella from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.87.

Get Ambarella alerts:

AMBA stock opened at $139.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.62. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $82.59 and a 1-year high of $227.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -168.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total value of $84,407.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.60, for a total transaction of $158,599.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ambarella by 585.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ambarella by 93.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Ambarella by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. 76.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ambarella (Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.