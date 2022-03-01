Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

AMADY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

AMADY opened at $65.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.68. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of -89.93 and a beta of 1.27. Amadeus IT Group has a twelve month low of $58.34 and a twelve month high of $79.81.

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

