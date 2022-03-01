Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) PT Lowered to C$74.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Altus Group from C$78.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASGTF opened at $38.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.71. Altus Group has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $56.13.

Altus Group Ltd. provides independent advisory services, and software and data solutions to the global commercial real estate industry. It operates through the following segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting, and Geomatics. Altus Analytics provides data, analytics software, and technology-related services.

