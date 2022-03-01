Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Altria Group by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 343,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,388,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 243.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 28,924 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,980,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 42,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in Altria Group by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 52,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 17,168 shares in the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

MO opened at $51.20 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $94.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.92.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

