Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.680-$-0.580 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $710 million-$720 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $621.82 million.Alteryx also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.610-$-0.580 EPS.

NYSE AYX opened at $62.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.25 and a beta of 0.68. Alteryx has a one year low of $49.67 and a one year high of $98.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.08.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $173.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.36 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 29.89% and a negative net margin of 33.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alteryx will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AYX shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Alteryx from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alteryx from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Alteryx from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Alteryx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.14.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing purchased 56,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.71 per share, for a total transaction of $3,165,943.59. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $164,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alteryx by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Alteryx by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,422,000 after purchasing an additional 16,617 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Alteryx by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Alteryx by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Alteryx by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 139,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx (Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.