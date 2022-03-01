Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) and Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Head to Head Survey

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) and Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Paycom Software has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alteryx has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Paycom Software and Alteryx’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paycom Software $1.06 billion 19.35 $195.96 million $3.37 100.66 Alteryx $536.14 million 7.84 -$179.68 million ($2.68) -23.25

Paycom Software has higher revenue and earnings than Alteryx. Alteryx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paycom Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Paycom Software and Alteryx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycom Software 0 4 9 0 2.69 Alteryx 0 4 8 0 2.67

Paycom Software presently has a consensus target price of $438.85, indicating a potential upside of 29.37%. Alteryx has a consensus target price of $85.31, indicating a potential upside of 36.93%. Given Alteryx’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Alteryx is more favorable than Paycom Software.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.9% of Paycom Software shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of Alteryx shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Paycom Software shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.5% of Alteryx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Paycom Software and Alteryx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycom Software 18.57% 23.85% 5.52% Alteryx -33.51% -29.89% -8.50%

Summary

Paycom Software beats Alteryx on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paycom Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc. provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications. The company was founded by Chad R. Richison in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Alteryx Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc. engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P. Harding, Jr. in March 1997 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

