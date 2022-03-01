Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MDRX. SVB Leerink raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. lifted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.00.

MDRX opened at $19.46 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.70.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $391.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.63 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 280,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 1,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,846,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,119 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 112,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,427,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,229,000 after purchasing an additional 469,894 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 415,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 39,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

