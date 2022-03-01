Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink raised Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, lifted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX opened at $19.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.70.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $391.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.63 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total transaction of $208,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDRX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 41,492 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $593,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 219,771 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,068,000 after purchasing an additional 29,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 371.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 68,592 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 54,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (Get Rating)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.