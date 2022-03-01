Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) PT Lowered to $21.00

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.54.

Shares of ALLO opened at $9.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average of $17.58. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $39.12.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.06. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 667.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arie Belldegrun acquired 155,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $1,953,491.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 13.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 735,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,172,000 after purchasing an additional 86,630 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $416,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 33.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,715,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,737,000 after purchasing an additional 434,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 151.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 573,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,960,000 after purchasing an additional 345,555 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

