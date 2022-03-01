Allianz (ALV) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Allianz (FRA: ALV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/24/2022 – Allianz was given a new €265.00 ($297.75) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 2/21/2022 – Allianz was given a new €240.00 ($269.66) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 2/21/2022 – Allianz was given a new €269.00 ($302.25) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 2/18/2022 – Allianz was given a new €265.00 ($297.75) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 2/18/2022 – Allianz was given a new €260.00 ($292.13) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 2/18/2022 – Allianz was given a new €243.00 ($273.03) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 2/17/2022 – Allianz was given a new €255.00 ($286.52) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 2/9/2022 – Allianz was given a new €269.00 ($302.25) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 2/8/2022 – Allianz was given a new €275.00 ($308.99) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 2/7/2022 – Allianz was given a new €255.00 ($286.52) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 2/2/2022 – Allianz was given a new €240.00 ($269.66) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 2/1/2022 – Allianz was given a new €269.00 ($302.25) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 1/24/2022 – Allianz was given a new €265.00 ($297.75) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 1/24/2022 – Allianz was given a new €260.00 ($292.13) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.
- 1/21/2022 – Allianz was given a new €269.00 ($302.25) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 1/17/2022 – Allianz was given a new €281.00 ($315.73) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.
- 1/11/2022 – Allianz was given a new €254.00 ($285.39) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 1/6/2022 – Allianz was given a new €250.00 ($280.90) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 1/4/2022 – Allianz was given a new €254.00 ($285.39) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
ALV traded up €7.25 ($8.15) during trading on Monday, hitting €207.45 ($233.09). 2,415,694 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €218.50 and its 200 day moving average is €205.75. Allianz SE has a one year low of €167.30 ($187.98) and a one year high of €206.80 ($232.36).
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
See Also
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.