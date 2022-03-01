Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $160.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 52.11% from the company’s previous close.

BABA has been the subject of several other research reports. CLSA restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.55.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $105.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $285.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.92. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $100.02 and a 52 week high of $245.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $14.95. The firm had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

