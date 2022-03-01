Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $145.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.32.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of BABA opened at $105.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $285.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.92. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $100.02 and a fifty-two week high of $245.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.93%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alibaba Group (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.