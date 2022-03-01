Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AQN opened at $14.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.56. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $16.98. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,950,000 after buying an additional 330,894 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,977,000 after purchasing an additional 241,803 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 258,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 43,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,442,000 after purchasing an additional 42,596 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

AQN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

