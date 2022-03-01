Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR) Stock Price Up 3%

Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.20 and last traded at $21.20. Approximately 41,564 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 35,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average of $19.77.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF stock. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:ENFR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. MAI Capital Management owned approximately 0.47% of Alerian Energy Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

