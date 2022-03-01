Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.58.

Get Alcoa alerts:

AA opened at $75.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $25.40 and a 12 month high of $80.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 2.39.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alcoa will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 18.10%.

In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $14,436,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,775,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after purchasing an additional 605,094 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,959,000.

Alcoa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.