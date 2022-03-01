Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €27.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($30.34) price target on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AIXA. Oddo Bhf set a €26.00 ($29.21) target price on Aixtron in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Warburg Research set a €23.50 ($26.40) target price on Aixtron in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($32.58) target price on Aixtron in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($17.98) target price on Aixtron in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €19.00 ($21.35) target price on Aixtron in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €23.00 ($25.84).

Shares of ETR:AIXA opened at €19.39 ($21.78) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Aixtron has a 52-week low of €14.82 ($16.65) and a 52-week high of €26.60 ($29.89). The company has a 50 day moving average of €17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of €20.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company develops, produces, sells, and maintains equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, peripheral equipment and services, and upgrading services for systems, as well as sells spare parts.

