Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $40.00. The company traded as high as $31.59 and last traded at $31.56, with a volume of 17513 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.22.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.
In related news, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $97,616.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.59.
Air Transport Services Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATSG)
Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.
Featured Articles
