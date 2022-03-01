Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $40.00. The company traded as high as $31.59 and last traded at $31.56, with a volume of 17513 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.22.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, VP Deborah A. Loveless sold 3,453 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total transaction of $97,616.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,807,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 489,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,643,000 after purchasing an additional 46,576 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,594,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 109,006.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,457 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 17,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $864,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.59.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

