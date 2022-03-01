Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “N/A” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €3.41 ($3.83).

AF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €3.25 ($3.65) target price on Air France-KLM in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.56 ($2.88) price objective on Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group set a €4.15 ($4.66) price objective on Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, February 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($4.83) price objective on Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.60 ($5.17) price objective on Air France-KLM in a report on Monday.

Air France-KLM stock opened at €3.95 ($4.44) on Tuesday. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of €6.88 ($7.73) and a twelve month high of €14.65 ($16.46). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is €4.08.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

