Aion Hits 1-Day Volume of $6.80 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last week, Aion has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0834 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $41.80 million and approximately $6.80 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,684.73 or 0.99836688 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00071521 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.18 or 0.00226658 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00012225 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00140141 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.46 or 0.00284447 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003530 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00028627 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

